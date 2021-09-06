Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $549,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,698 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $170.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

