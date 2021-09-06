Argent Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

AMGN traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $226.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

