Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.8% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,967,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $956,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,008,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,328,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.