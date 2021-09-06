Argent Trust Co Buys 14,169 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.73. 13,220,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,559,859. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

