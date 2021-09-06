Argent Trust Co Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,819. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.06. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

