Argent Trust Co Sells 737 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,386,653 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.86.

