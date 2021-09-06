Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nikola were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 702.7% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 197,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 129.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 140,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,337,000. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKLA opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock worth $63,637,202 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

