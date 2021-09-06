Arizona State Retirement System Has $746,000 Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 87,236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $54.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $69.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

