Arizona State Retirement System Has $784,000 Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $226.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.05 and a 200-day moving average of $247.31. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.69. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $148.56 and a one year high of $269.12.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

