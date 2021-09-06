Arizona State Retirement System Has $803,000 Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avista were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $102,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,018 shares of company stock worth $535,366. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 88.95%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

