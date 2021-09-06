Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,178 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 513.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $343,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at about $627,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $92.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.50. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SNBR. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

