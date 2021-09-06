ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $55.03 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.37.

