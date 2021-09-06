ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after acquiring an additional 774,749 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,998,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 149,284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 238.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 390,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 275,367 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.37.

