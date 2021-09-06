Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASAN. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $93.85 on Thursday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of -51.85.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,343,367 shares in the company, valued at $55,145,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,690,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,100 and sold 146,632 shares valued at $9,730,818. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth $46,274,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

