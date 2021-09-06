ASD Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. One ASD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $288.53 million and $4.35 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00066733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00016158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00139607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.18 or 0.00817337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00048733 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

