Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,044,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen stock opened at $226.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.