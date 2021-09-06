Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,403 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $468.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $468.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,726 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

