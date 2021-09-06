Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,781 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $225.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.81. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.