Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 409 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.4% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $607,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Accenture stock opened at $343.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $344.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

