Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 61,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 49,644 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 145,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock opened at $128.94 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

