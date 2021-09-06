Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will announce sales of $27.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.78 million and the lowest is $25.93 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $24.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $115.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.07 million to $117.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $145.21 million, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $153.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $103,587,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $11,328,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,739,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $6,185,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASPN opened at $44.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $46.79.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

