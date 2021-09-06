Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report sales of $119.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $718.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $719.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $737.19 million, with estimates ranging from $714.70 million to $755.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 5.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 16.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AZPN remained flat at $$130.92 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 185,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,026. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average is $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.