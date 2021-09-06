Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 8th

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, September 8th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Assure stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. Assure has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. Assure had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Assure will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

