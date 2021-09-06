Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $69.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

