AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report sales of $69.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.80 million to $70.02 million. AtriCure posted sales of $54.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $273.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $275.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $324.84 million, with estimates ranging from $309.12 million to $340.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 188,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.65. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $236,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,948 shares of company stock worth $5,900,226. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

