AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Sunday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from AUB Group’s previous final dividend of $0.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other news, insider Peter Harmer bought 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$23.90 ($17.07) per share, with a total value of A$50,044.51 ($35,746.08).

AUB Group Limited provides operates as an equity-based insurance broker in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 77 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

