Aurora Cannabis Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $6.78 price objective on the stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB has been the topic of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.