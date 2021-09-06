Auto (AUTO) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,223.33 or 0.02369292 BTC on exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $64.84 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Auto has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00069218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00016844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00146460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00048241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.14 or 0.00798214 BTC.

About Auto

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

