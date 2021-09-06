Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

AVDL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 202,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

