Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 202,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
