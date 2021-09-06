Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.84 on Monday, reaching $218.57. 1,261,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,321. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,807. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

