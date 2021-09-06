Aviva PLC Has $11.40 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,991 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 234.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Insiders sold a total of 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.49. 2,787,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

