Aviva PLC Has $13.52 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,979 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.92 and a 200 day moving average of $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,645 shares of company stock worth $7,494,875 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

