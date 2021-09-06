Aviva PLC Sells 14,471 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 571,878 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 14,471 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,241,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,252,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

