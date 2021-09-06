Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) vs. L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Financial Analysis

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) and L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avivagen and L’Oréal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avivagen $880,000.00 19.29 -$3.53 million N/A N/A L’Oréal $31.97 billion 8.17 $4.07 billion $1.67 56.09

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Avivagen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of L’Oréal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Avivagen has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Oréal has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avivagen and L’Oréal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avivagen -425.58% N/A -181.29% L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avivagen and L’Oréal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avivagen 0 0 1 0 3.00 L’Oréal 1 2 8 1 2.75

Summary

L’Oréal beats Avivagen on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals. It has operations in Mexico and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Chemaphor, Inc. and changed its name to Avivagen Inc.in May 2012. Avivagen Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands. The company was founded by Eugène Schueller in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

