AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €28.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.19 ($29.63).

AXA stock opened at €23.59 ($27.75) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.63. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

