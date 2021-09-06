B. Riley Weighs in on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

NYSE:DY opened at $70.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.