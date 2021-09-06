Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,682.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $105.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.23. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

