Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $43.33.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

