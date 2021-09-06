Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Makes New $278,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $58.24 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

