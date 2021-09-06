Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 18,992 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 61.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,992 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,454,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $75,585,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,494,000 after purchasing an additional 429,995 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS opened at $85.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.34.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.