Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,073,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,777,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,195,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

