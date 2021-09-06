Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 4,649 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Lennar by 28.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 110,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 24,716 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lennar by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after buying an additional 61,247 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $1,881,000. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $105.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.06. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.