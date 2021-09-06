Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $650.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.69. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $659.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

