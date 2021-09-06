Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $951,000 Investment in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in VEREIT in the second quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,894,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in VEREIT by 15.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

