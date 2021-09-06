Bancor Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Bancor coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.79 or 0.00009095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $88.78 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00065935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00017733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00139138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.41 or 0.00777496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Bancor Coin Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 233,082,846 coins. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

