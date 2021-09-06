Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

BHB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $404.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.96. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 32.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 97,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $797,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.