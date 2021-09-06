Barbara Oil Co. Purchases 600 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Barbara Oil Co. increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Barbara Oil Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DexCom by 29.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $91,730,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

DXCM opened at $542.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.32, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.70 and a 200 day moving average of $414.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $555.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

