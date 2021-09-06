Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 919.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,739 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN accounts for approximately 1.8% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.11. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $22.28.

