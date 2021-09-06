Barclays Increases Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target to €189.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its target price raised by Barclays from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $53.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.7252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

