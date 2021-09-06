Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $120,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $122,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC opened at $11.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $529.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

